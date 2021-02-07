Reliance Jio Talk Time Plans: Check Out Prices, Validity and International Roaming Support

The only difference between the six top-up vouchers available on Jio's network is the talk time benefit

By February 7th, 2021 AT 7:11 AM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Talk time prepaid plans are not much of use in 2021, especially on Reliance Jio’s network. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea customers can at least make use of these talk time plans on top of the minimum recharge plans which start at Rs 49 (Rs 39 in case of Vi). Reliance Jio customers will have to recharge unlimited combo plans to make voice calls. They won’t be able to make voice calls just by having the talk time or Jio Top Up plans. As of this writing, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco is providing six talk time plans starting at just Rs 10 and going all the way up to Rs 1,000. Earlier, Jio offered a Rs 5,000 talk time plan as well, but it is no longer available for recharge. Here are the six top-up plans available on Reliance Jio’s network with talk time benefit.

    Reliance Jio Rs 10 to Rs 1,000 Top-Up Vouchers Detailed

    The only difference between the six top-up vouchers available on Jio’s network is the talk time benefit. As the price increases, the talk time benefit also increases. Starting with Rs 10 top-up voucher, it offers a user Rs 7.47 talk time benefit. The Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 top-up vouchers come with Rs 14,95, Rs 39.37 and Rs 81.75 talk time benefit. Lastly, the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 top-up vouchers ship with Rs Rs 420.73 and Rs 844.46 talk time.

    The validity of these top-up vouchers is unlimited. As mentioned above, these talk time plans from Reliance Jio can be used for international services. For example, if you have any international roaming pack activated on your mobile number, then these talk time plans can be used to make outgoing voice calls to other countries.

    The major letdown with the top-up vouchers is they can’t be used individually. The talk time plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are useful for the minimum recharge plan users. The Rs 49 minimum recharge plan offers Rs 38.52 talk time benefit; If a customer exhausts the talk time, they can recharge the talk time plans available at a starting price of Rs 10 to make outgoing calls. And the talk time benefit will be deducted on per second/per minute basis.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Talk Time Plans: Check Out Prices, Validity and International Roaming Support

    Talk time prepaid plans are not much of use in 2021, especially on Reliance Jio’s network. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone...

    module-4-img

    New Vi Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Users Can Avail Extra 150GB Data for 6 Months

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only telecom operator that’s currently offering a postpaid plan of Rs 299. However, the competitive...

    module-4-img

    Trai Announces New Recommendations for Regulation of Platform Services

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recently announced that all the platform services provided by Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Telecom Industry Revenue Will Grow by 40% in FY20-21: Analysts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel to Offer 5G in ‘Larger Cities’ Before Going National

    module-4-img

    You Can Now Track Heart Rate Using a Google Pixel Smartphone, Here’s How

    module-4-img

    Realme V11 5G Goes Official With Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh Battery