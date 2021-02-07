Reliance Jio Talk Time Plans: Check Out Prices, Validity and International Roaming Support

Talk time prepaid plans are not much of use in 2021, especially on Reliance Jio’s network. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea customers can at least make use of these talk time plans on top of the minimum recharge plans which start at Rs 49 (Rs 39 in case of Vi). Reliance Jio customers will have to recharge unlimited combo plans to make voice calls. They won’t be able to make voice calls just by having the talk time or Jio Top Up plans. As of this writing, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco is providing six talk time plans starting at just Rs 10 and going all the way up to Rs 1,000. Earlier, Jio offered a Rs 5,000 talk time plan as well, but it is no longer available for recharge. Here are the six top-up plans available on Reliance Jio’s network with talk time benefit.

Reliance Jio Rs 10 to Rs 1,000 Top-Up Vouchers Detailed

The only difference between the six top-up vouchers available on Jio’s network is the talk time benefit. As the price increases, the talk time benefit also increases. Starting with Rs 10 top-up voucher, it offers a user Rs 7.47 talk time benefit. The Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 top-up vouchers come with Rs 14,95, Rs 39.37 and Rs 81.75 talk time benefit. Lastly, the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 top-up vouchers ship with Rs Rs 420.73 and Rs 844.46 talk time.

The validity of these top-up vouchers is unlimited. As mentioned above, these talk time plans from Reliance Jio can be used for international services. For example, if you have any international roaming pack activated on your mobile number, then these talk time plans can be used to make outgoing voice calls to other countries.

The major letdown with the top-up vouchers is they can’t be used individually. The talk time plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are useful for the minimum recharge plan users. The Rs 49 minimum recharge plan offers Rs 38.52 talk time benefit; If a customer exhausts the talk time, they can recharge the talk time plans available at a starting price of Rs 10 to make outgoing calls. And the talk time benefit will be deducted on per second/per minute basis.