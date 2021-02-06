New Vi Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Users Can Avail Extra 150GB Data for 6 Months

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only telecom operator that’s currently offering a postpaid plan of Rs 299. However, the competitive postpaid offerings start at Rs 399 and the unique offering in Vi’s portfolio is the REDX Rs 1,099 plan. Unlike Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea is separating the postpaid plans for individuals and family users. For example, Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 1,099 are available for individual users, whereas the Vi Family postpaid plans start at Rs 598 in some circles and at Rs 649 in some circles. Yesterday, we reported the price hike on Family plans of Rs 598 and Rs 699 in select circles like Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra & Goa. Heavy data users will be inclined towards the Rs 1,099 REDX individual plan, whereas the basic users will get the Rs 399 postpaid plan that is also known as ‘Vi Entertainment‘ postpaid plan. The Rs 399 postpaid plan is currently offering 150GB of extra data at no extra cost for the first six months.

Vi Rs 399 Entertainment Postpaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

The Vi Rs 399 Entertainment postpaid plan is a go-to option for many users because of the affordability and benefits on offer. It generally comes with 40GB of data, however, as part of a limited period offer, users can avail 150GB of extra data by purchasing the plan via myvi.in website. The extra data is valid for six months from the date of choosing the plan. Besides, users can also carry forward up to 200GB data, but the 150GB benefit will not be part of the data rollover facility.

Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calls to any network within India and 100 SMSes for one month. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions apart from the Vi Movies & TV app subscription. Vi also says the ISD calls will be charged at 50 paise per minute.

The Rs 399 Vi postpaid plan is available across the country, unlike the Rs 299 postpaid offering that is available only for new users in select markets like Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Orissa, Assam and North East. The Rs 299 plan can be availed only at Vi stores.