Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the two top telecom operators of India. Both the companies keep trying to gain the upper hand over each other by offering competitive prepaid/postpaid/broadband plans. To make the competition even stronger, these companies also offer few plans that cost exactly the same but offer different benefits. I am talking about a postpaid plan offered by both the companies that come for the exact same price. However, the benefits that users get with either of the plans are totally different.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Offer This Postpaid Plan for the Same Price

For the users who are familiar with the postpaid offerings from the companies would know about the plan that I am talking about. Regardless, for the unaware, the plan that I am talking about here is the Rs 999 postpaid plan.

Both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer users a Rs 999 postpaid plan. However, their benefits differ by a great margin. To no one’s surprise, Bharti Airtel offers a ‘little’ premium plan, and thus the benefits offered by Airtel’s plan are a lesser than what Jio offers for the same price.

With Bharti Airtel’s Rs 999 plan, users get 150GB of data with a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. Users get 100 SMS/day, and post-consumption of the FUP SMSes, they are charged 10 paise for every SMS sent. There is also unlimited voice calling included, along with two add-on SIMs. Users are also entitled to receive Amazon Prime Membership, a free subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP, along with other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Coming to Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan, users get 200GB of data, which is 50GB more than what Airtel offers. Data rollover facility of up to 500GB is provided with the plan, and users also get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and other Jio applications.

This is absolutely everything that you are entitled to receive with both the plans. If compared, it is very clear that Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 postpaid plan is way better than the same offering from its competitor Bharti Airtel.

The OTT benefits offered by both the plan are almost the same, but Jio’s plan takes the lead here as well because it also offers the benefit of Netflix, which none of the other companies does with any of their postpaid plans for the same price.