Redmi Note 10T Spotted on Mi Forum, Global Launch Imminent

Xiaomi’s Note series of devices have propelled the company to the fame that it now enjoys in the budget segment, especially since the launch of the Note 3 which was the company’s first blockbuster product.

The company has come a long way in a couple of years since, with the Note 10 series, comprising of the likes of the Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max having been launched in the month of March on a global scale.

In China, the company is planning to launch an Ultra variant of its Note 10 as part of an event scheduled for tomorrow. Ahead of this launch, Xiaomi has confirmed the existence of another Note 10 series device, namely the Note 10T via a recruitment post for Global ROM testers on its official forum.

What Do We Know About The Redmi Note 10T

The forum post mentioned above consisted of the Redmi Note 10T device. Do note that this is not the first time we are hearing about the device, since the moniker had been spotted on official MIUI codes last month.

Coming back to the forum post, it hints at the possibility of the upcoming Redmi Note 10T being a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G. In case you were unaware, the Redmi Note 10 5G was also relaunched as the POCO M3 Pro 5G sporting certain minor changes under the hood. This was the case with Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Power, which was essentially the Redmi 9T in global markets.

To refresh your memory, the Redmi Note 10 5G makes use of a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, which is an LCD panel, complete with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The Indian variant is expected to make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is an octa-core processor based on the 7nm process.

In terms of optics, the Note 10 5G sports a triple rear camera stack with a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. Towards the front, the device makes use of an 8MP selfie shooter. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 12. The Note 10T also includes a 5000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging via a Type-C port.

Miscellaneous features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor capable of acting as the power button. Much like other Redmi and Xiaomi products, the device also comes with an IR sensor and a 3.5mm headphone and audio jack.