MIUI 13 Launch Set for June 25, All You Should Know

Xiaomi is on a roll when it comes to product launches, with the company recently having launched its Mi 11 series in India, as well as scheduling the launch of the Redmi Note 10s for next week. Today, however, we will be discussing some announcements on the software side of things.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it would be pushing MIUI 12.5 to certain devices. Today, it has been revealed that the company is also gearing up to bring the next iteration of its UI, MIUI 13 select devices, as was reported by GSMArena.

The MIUI version is due to launch in the second quarter of the year, between April to June and, as per current developments, the launch is scheduled for June 25. This schedule matches what has been followed in the past, with a new version of MIUI each year.

What Do We Know About MIUI 13?

As of now, we know which devices the MIUI 13 update will be released to, with the report mentioning that it may not come to certain older flashes and popular devices, such as the Mi 9, Mi Mix 3 and devices like the Redmi 8 and 9 series.

Devices older than 2019 have been tipped to be omitted, whilst those launched post-2019 will be receiving the next best version of Xiaomi’s operating system. Not a lot is known of MIUI 13 as of now, but certain rumours suggest that it might include a new user interface with newer themes and animations.

Security-related features are also rumoured to be focused on MIUI 13 after users were worried regarding certain issues plaguing MIUI 12 earlier in 2020.

In other Xiaomi related news, the company started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update, which brings with it some key changes to seven devices via an over the air update. These devices included the Mi 11 series, the Mi 10 series and the Mi 9 SE. As of now, it is limited to China.

For those of you wondering, the MIUI 12.5 update brings with it the ability to make use of the smartphone faster and more efficiently without the use of excess resources after lags became common for the animation heavy MIUI 12.

The update will also bring with it better gestures, sound and haptics, Super Wallpaper, notification related changes and privacy features, These will include Clipboard protection, Browser and Location and File Storage isolation.