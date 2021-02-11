Redmi K40 Receives BIS Certification, Could Launch in India Under Poco Brand

Redmi, which is an independent brand, already confirmed that it would be launching Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones in China on February 25. Ahead of the launch, both the phones paid a visit to TENAA and the listings revealed the key specifications. Besides TENAA, the Redmi K40 with model number M2012K11AI also received the Indian BIS certification. This news is tipped by renowned tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. The tipster also stated that the Redmi K40 will likely launch under the Poco brand in India. For the unaware, the Redmi K40 is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Redmi K40 Pro will have the powerful Snapdragon 888 5G SoC underneath. Both the handsets will have 5G support.

Redmi K40 India Launch: What to Expect?

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series in India back in 2019. The Chinese company decided not to launch the Redmi K30 series in the country. Instead, the Redmi K30 4G arrived as Poco X2. The same scenario might continue this year as well. Poco might launch the Redmi K40 5G under its brand in India, but again, nothing is confirmed for now and these are very early talks.

With the China launch set for February 25, Xiaomi has submitted the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro smartphones’ details to all the certifications. Similar to the Redmi K20 series, the Redmi K40 devices seems to have very minor differences, at least that’s what the leaked spec-sheet on TENAA suggests.

The Redmi K40 and K4 Pro will likely measure 163.7×76.4×7.8 mm and might have Full HD+ Super AMOLED screens on the front with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. A 4420mAh battery will fuel the devices and they may have 33W fast charging support. Redmi is rumoured to add the 108MP primary sensor as the primary lens on both the phones. The chipset on the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro will differ with the latter rumoured to have Dimensity 1200 SoC and the former might have the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset underneath.

The launch date of the Redmi K40 series in China is not far away. The Indian launch might happen in early Q2 2021.