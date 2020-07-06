MIUI 12 Starts Rolling Out to Additional Devices Including Redmi K20 Pro

    Xiaomi on Thursday said that the MIUI 12 is rolling out to several devices including the Mi 9 and Redmi K20 series. The company unveiled the MIUI 12 in mid April featuring enhancements to privacy, design, multitasking and updates to the dark mode. Further, Xiaomi said that the MIUI 12 will roll out to 40 devices with the first batch of devices receiving the update in June. The first batch of devices included Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro.

    MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Rolls Out to Users in India

    The company initially said that the select group of users with the devices included in the first batch would receive the Global Stable Beta. Further, as part of its MIUI 12 release plans, the company said that the Global ROM will be released to the public following a “successful preview” of Stable Beta ROM.

    “Most of users are waiting for MIUI 12 eagerly, so here we’re very glad to announce that MIUI 12 public rollout has been started [sic],” Xiaomi said on Thursday.

    The company said that the updates will be released in batches to the devices including Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Several users on social media including the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users have said that the update has hit their devices.

    According to the updates shared by users on social media, the MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20 also features June Android security patches with the update size tipped to be at 874 MB. Meanwhile, the MIUI 12 update for the Redmi K20 Pro is said to be at 2.3 GB.

    MIUI 12 Features Floating Window and Super Wallpapers

    It has to be noted that the MIUI 12 also features additional enhancements including floating window, tipped to aid users in multitasking. Further, Super Wallpaper is said to integrate Home Screen, Lock screen, and Always-on display together into one amazingly immersive experience.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

