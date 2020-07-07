Broadband or Dongle: Which One is Better?

High-speed internet is a necessity for most of the businesses and working from home people out there. Thus, most of us choose the broadband internet. Broadband internet uses a heavy transmission technique which enables/allows a lot of data and information to be transferred at once. There are different types of broadband networks present in the network, mainly two – DSL and Fibre connection. Then there is another way you can get the internet and that is through the help of Dongle. Dongles are a very handy medium of getting internet on your device. Let’s compare the two and see which one is better.

Speed

Now a dongle will use the standard internet network for getting data. Since the market has been saturated for 4G internet, people won’t really get a seamless data experience with dongles. On the other hand, broadband internet connection offers a much more seamless data experience as its network is not as congested as the dongle’s network. According to a speed test, it was found that average 4G download speed is 11.52 Mbps compared to a much higher average download speed of broadband connection which is 34.59 Mbps. So it is clear by the stark difference that the broadband connection is much better for getting a faster internet experience.

Mobility

Mobility is where 4G is much better. So dongle ultimately wins the race. Broadband connections only work for a fixed place. So you don’t have much flexibility in terms of carrying it with you. But a dongle’s 4G network is available in most of the places you visit. So if you are a person who travels a lot, then dongle is probably a good option to purchase.

Price

Price is a subjective thing for different situations. But simply put, if you are an individual looking to save money, dongles are a much better option for you. 4G network is much cheaper for an individual than a broadband plan. But if you are a family of four, then you should get a broadband connection setup. Because purchasing four different 4G plans for four different individuals will pile up on the total costs and then eventually it will become more expensive than the broadband plan.

Add-On Benefits

Now, this is something that varies. In certain cases, broadband networks come with better and more additional benefits than the 4G network plans. But sometimes getting a dongle brings more add-on benefits than the broadband plan you purchase. There are many factors such as the internet service provider that you are choosing or the area that you live in.

Verdict

So basically, if you can afford both, get both. Talking about which one is better, it all depends on your usage. So if you are someone who doesn’t travel a lot and need a high-speed internet connection, then probably go for a broadband connection. But if you need to save money and you are an individual who travels a lot, then you should ideally go for a dongle.