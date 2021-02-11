Vodafone Idea Refarming 3G Spectrum to GIGAnet 4G in UP

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been refarming its 3G spectrum to GIGAnet 4G across India in a phased manner to enhance its network experience for the users. The telco has recently announced that it is now refarming the 3G spectrum to 4G in multiple cities of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Vi is focusing on seven major cities of the state, including Dehradun, Agra, Moradabad, Haldwani, Haridwar, Rudrapur, and Lucknow. To help its 3G customers in the state upgrade to 4G, the telco is providing home delivery service of the new 4G SIM cards to the customers – more details on the story ahead.

Vi to Deploy Additional 5 MHz Spectrum of 2100 MHz Band to Increase 4G Bandwidth

The telco is deploying an additional 5 MHz spectrum of 2100 MHz band to increase the state’s total 4G bandwidth. This would ensure that Vi customers in UP get excellent coverage both indoors and outdoors.

Vi said that upon the successful refarming of 3G spectrum to 4G, users in UP would enjoy better coverage, higher network quality, and a more robust traffic carriage capacity. Adding to this, according to Ookla, Vi already has the fastest 4G network in UP.

The cost of upgrading from a 3G SIM to a 4G SIM for the customer will be zero and adding to that; customers can choose to get the SIM delivered directly to their homes, which is also free. To upgrade the SIM card, customers can call this helpline number – 9565999992.

The telco has confirmed that while 3G services are being stopped, its 2G users in the state don’t need to worry. Vi will keep providing 2G services in UP.

According to Ookla, Vi has been the fastest 4G network pan India for the previous two quarters beating the likes of Jio and Airtel. Further, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report, the telco has provided the best calling quality to its users from November 2020 to January 2021.