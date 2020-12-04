Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch Mid December in India, All to Know

Redmi 9 Power might launch on December 15, 2020, in India and it is expected to be a rebadged version of Redmi Note 9 4G

    Xiaomi might launch the Redmi 9 Power in India on December 15. The claim is made by a popular tipster Mukul Sharma. The Redmi 9 Power is assumed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G which was released for the China market recently. The device was also spotted on the Google Play Console and was tagged the model number M2010J19SI. The Redmi 9 Power could be launched for the Indian market in two different variants with 4G RAM variant being the standard one — More on the story ahead.

    Redmi 9 Power Expected Specifications

    As per rumours online, the Redmi 9 Power is expected to be rebadged version of the Redmi Note 9 4G unveiled in China recently. Thus the device might come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

    In the camera department, the device is expected to sport a 48MP primary sensor and have two more sensors as well. There might be an 8MP sensor at the front for video calling and selfies. Adding to that, there might be a 6,000mAh battery with support of 18W fast charging for the device.

    Xiaomi hasn’t made any official comments yet on the launch of the device or released teasers that may hint about it coming to India. However, Xiaomi has teased about its new Smart TV for the Indian market called ‘QLED Mi TV’. So it might happen that the launch of both the Redmi 9 Power and the new Smart TV can come at the same time.

    The assumption behind Redmi 9 Power being a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G comes because of a solid reason. The new Redmi smartphone which has surfaced online carries the model number M2010J19SI. What’s interesting to note here is that this model number has been associated with the Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China earlier.

    The Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China came in three different variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

