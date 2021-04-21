Realme 8 5G With Dimensity 700 Chip Official Now

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has been back on the launch bandwagon in recent months, with the manufacturer having recently launched three new devices under its C-series portfolio and 8-series of devices.

With the launch of its latest number series devices, Realme mentioned later on that it would bring the 5G variant of its number one series of devices to the country in the near future. Now, we have some insight on what the device will offer, as it has debuted in Thailand.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

When it comes to the design of the Realme 8 5G, it is quite similar to the Realme V13 5G, which launched in China last month. The device is offered in two colourways, namely Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black.

In terms of the specifications of the newly launched Realme 8 5G, it features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of FHD+. This is coupled with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 180hz touch sampling rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%, The peak brightness of the device is capped at 600 nits.

Powering the Realme 8 5G is the Dimesity 700 Chip, paired with either 4GB or 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128 GB of UFS 2.1 Storage. There is also DRE, which stands for Dynamic RAM Expansion Tech, capable of virtually making a lower RAM model, such as 4GB RAM perform better than usual.

As for the camera side of things, the device sports a triple-camera array towards the rear, with a primary 48MP sensor, coupled with 2MP sensors for Black and White and Macro capabilities. Towards the front, one can make use of the 16MP selfie shooter.

Miscellaneous features for the Realme 8 5G include a 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging, dual-SIM 5G capability, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC support, a USB-Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is relatively slim at 8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.

Realme 8 5G Price

The Realme 8 5G is priced at 9,999 baht($319) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. There is another variant on offer, which includes 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

This launch plays a relatively important role in the context of India since the Realme 8 5G is slated to launch in the country on the 22nd of April, which is tomorrow. However, due to this launch, we are now aware of what to expect when it comes to the Realme 8 5G, making it easier for a consumer to decide whether to splurge on the 5G variant or stick to the regular 4G version of the device.