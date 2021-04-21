New Features Coming to WhatsApp That You Should Look Out For

The popular messaging and calling service WhatsApp came under some flack due to its privacy, or the lack thereof. Despite this, the application is widely regarded as India’s most popular messaging service, offering new and innovative features or additions that make using it just a bit better.

One of the more recent examples of this was the introduction of a new sticker pack, aimed at highlighting the environmental challenges that humanity as a whole now faces. This is not all there is, or so it seems, as word around the street is that the application is gearing up to bring two new features, which will make using WhatsApp easier.

What Are These Features?

The first of the two features that are supposedly in the works is a ‘New Chats Shortcuts UI’. As per a report that was released by WABetaInfo, the developers of the messaging service are working to redesign the chat shortcuts present in the Business Info section of the WhatsApp Business segment. In the current scenario, the section shows the phone of the business stacked to the left, followed by additional options to drop a message and make calls, be it audio or video, present towards the right side.

When this new feature does see the light of the day, users that make use of the business segment will be treated to four options, namely Message, Voice Call, Forward and Catalog, all of which will be present in the middle of the screen. As per the blog, the feature is still under development, meaning the wait for this might be longer than expected.

The other feature is the animated header. As per the site, WhatsApp has already started rolling out a newly redesigned header for disappearing messages, available as of now to select beta testers. The service has supposedly introduced an animation for the image added in the header, allowing it to give users a clear cut idea of how the disappearing messages feature functions.

Despite being a not so noteworthy tweak, this will prove quite useful in making the less technologically sound user understand the exact use case of the feature, further strengthening their chatting experience.

In other WhatsApp related news, a new malicious application by the name of WhatsApp Pink was making rounds around the internet. This application in reality was a fake app that was used to access user data and control certain features of the user’s smartphone.