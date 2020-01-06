Realme 5i With 5000mAh Battery and Quad Cameras to Debut in India on January 9

Highlights The Realme 5i will be a watered-down version of the Realme 5s and Realme 5

The Realme 5i will likely launch at a price of Rs 7,999

The handset will arrive as a successor to the Realme 3i

Realme 5i will make its debut in India on January 9, the company has officially announced today. The Realme 5i will extend the Realme 5 series which already has three phones- Realme 5, Realme 5s and the Realme 5 Pro. The Realme 5i will succeed the Realme 3i in India; The Realme 3i did exceptionally well in the country as the company managed to sell over one million units since the launch. The Realme 5i will be a watered-down version of the Realme 5i and it will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset itself. Similar to other Realme smartphones, the Realme 5i will also be exclusive to Flipkart. The teaser page of Realme 5i on Flipkart confirmed that the handset would come with a 5000mAh battery and quad cameras on the back.

Realme 5i India Launch on January 9: What to Expect

Realme has been on a roll of late. Since June 2019, the company has launched Realme X, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s and the Realme X2. The company is now planning to launch the Realme 5i in the Indian market on January 9. Notably, the Realme 5i will make its official debut in Vietnam later today where the company will reveal the full spec-sheet.

Going by the features listed on the Flipkart teaser page, the Realme 5i will rock a 6.5-inch Mini-drop fullscreen on the front with a teardrop notch and probably HD+ resolution. At the heart of the phone, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, again possibly the Snapdragon 665 chipset which we saw on the likes of Realme 5 and Realme 5s.

Other confirmed features include a 5000mAh battery and AI quad-camera setup on the back. Realme may not offer a 48MP primary lens on the back as the company could probably stick to the Realme 5’s camera setup of 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP.

Now, you may ask us: what’s new with the Realme 5i? Well, the company is probably going to bring the price down alongside a new design for the back panel called ‘Sunrise Design.’

For the unaware, the Realme 5s offers 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage, 48MP AI quad-camera setup and a 5000mAh battery backs the device. The Realme 5i will have identical spec-sheet along with some downgrades. The Realme 5 also features similar specs but lacks the 48MP primary sensor we get on the Realme 5s. So Realme may borrow the camera setup of the Realme 5 and add it to the Realme 5i alongside keeping most of the specs similar.

Realme 5i: Expected Pricing in India

The Realme 5 is currently retailing for Rs 8,999 in India, whereas the Realme 5s starts at Rs 9,999. With some downgrades, the Realme 5i may start at Rs 7,999 in the Indian market for the base model. To recall, the Realme 3i also arrived with a launch price of Rs 7,999, but it’s now retailing for Rs 6,999 only. Similar to the Realme 5 and Realme 5s, the Realme 5i may also come in two configurations- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

The launch date of the Realme 5i is set for January 9 in India. The handset will take on the Xiaomi Redmi 8 which is also priced at Rs 7,999 and offers specs like Snapdragon 439 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, HD+ display, dual rear cameras and so on.