Leaked OnePlus 8 Lite Live Image Reveals Triple Rear Camera Setup

Highlights OnePlus 8 Lite to ship with a triple rear camera setup

OnePlus never confirmed the existence of OnePlus 8 Lite officially

OnePlus 8 series may have three smartphones this year

OnePlus 8 Lite, which is rumoured to be the third smartphone in the OnePlus 8 series, has been spotted in the wild. Unlike what we heard in the past, the leaked image now suggests the OnePlus 8 Lite will offer a triple rear camera setup. Early renders of the OnePlus 8 Lite suggested the phone will have just dual cameras on the back. The live image seems to be of the dummy unit of the OnePlus 8 Lite. We are not sure whether the dummy unit is OnePlus 8 Lite, but the camera module design is very much identical to the one we saw in the early renders of the 8 Lite. At the moment, we don’t many details regarding the OnePlus 8 Lite, however, they may surface soon on the web as we move closer towards the launch.

OnePlus 8 Lite: What We Know So Far

OnePlus broke its strategy of launching two phones a year in 2019 as the company brought OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro at once, followed by the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro later in the same year. And this year, things are going to be even bigger for the Chinese brand. Going by the rumours, OnePlus is expected to launch three phones under the OnePlus 8 series- the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the affordable OnePlus 8 Lite.

The newly leaked live image of the OnePlus 8 Lite comes courtesy of the Slashleaks. As you can clearly see, the image seems to be a dummy unit of the OnePlus 8 Lite. The unknown OnePlus smartphone has a triple rear camera and we did not see this design on any OnePlus smartphone in the past. A few weeks ago, we reported the leaked OnePlus 8 Lite renders which suggested the phone will have just two cameras on the back.

Those renders were leaked by OnLeaks; Right after this live image leak, OnLeaks also modified the OnePlus 8 Lite render adding triple camera setup to the back. We are not sure whether this is the final design of the OnePlus 8 Lite.

As for other details, the OnePlus 8 Lite is said to come with a punch-hole display, mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, triple rear cameras and a bigger battery.

OnePlus 8 Series to Launch in Q2 2020

OnePlus launches its first set of smartphones every year at the end of the second quarter. And it will continue this year as well. The OnePlus 8 series will go official in Q2 2020, possibly in the month of May. As noted, the other two phones in the OnePlus 8 series are the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the OnePlus 8 will succeed the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 Pro replaces the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature the same Quad HD+ Curved AMOLED display on the front, whereas the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to settle down with the standard Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Underneath, they both will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus 8 comes with 12GB of RAM as the company launched the OnePlus 7T last year with a maximum of 8GB RAM. The OnePlus 8 Pro may have a quad-camera setup on the back, while the OnePlus 8 could have the same triple camera setup like the OnePlus 7T series.

We are still months away from the launch, so take this news with a pinch of salt. It is also worth noting that the OnePlus 8 Lite may be limited to a few countries where 5G network is available as the company wants to take on the affordable 5G phones.