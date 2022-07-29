Qualcomm and Samsung Partnership to Deepen With Galaxy S23 Series

Qualcomm, a globally renowned semiconductor maker, has deepened its partnership with the South Korean tech giant Samsung. Both the companies have agreed to extend the patent license agreement for 3G, 4G, 5G and 6G mobile technology through the end of 2030. Qualcomm and Samsung said that they would work together for better integration of the Snapdragon platforms for future Galaxy products, including premium smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, has hinted about the Galaxy S23 series through his statements. Remember there were rumours that Samsung may ditch Exynos chips for the Galaxy S23 series completely? Well, that might be true. As per Amon, Qualcomm was there 75% on the Galaxy S22 series before this agreement, and after this, that figure is only going to improve.

Samsung Might Ditch Exynos Chips

Samsung might really ditch the Exynos chips and go for flagship Qualcomm chipsets. In several markets, there wasn't anyway too much respect for the Exynos chips. Users just wanted to go for a Samsung smartphone that came with a Qualcomm chipset. Samsung has a series of products which can be powered by Qualcomm chipsets.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 already powers the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the ultra-premium flagship smartphone from Samsung in 2022. In 2023 as well, Samsung is going to go with the flagship Qualcomm chip. This partnership is definitely going to be a very profitable one for both companies. When it comes to smartphones in the ultra-premium price range, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1, is considered one of the best devices in the market today. It is because of the power the device can bring to the table and the smooth experience that users get because of it. The Galaxy S23 series is expected to go official in early 2023 (most likely in January, as what happened with the Galaxy S22 series).