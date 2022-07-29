BSNL Will Need to Pay for Using its Own Mobile Towers Soon, Employees Unhappy

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) always manages to somehow become a part of the daily conversation of Indians. For the last two days, the talks around BSNL have been all about the relief package that the government has provided the telco. But now, it is about the employees' dissatisfaction with the government over what is happening with BSNL. On Thursday, as per TOI, the employee union of BSNL staged a nationwide protest against the decision of the government to hand over the mobile towers of BSNL to private firms.

The government had decided to give away 14,917 mobile towers owned by BSNL to private firms. Over Rs 40,000 crore is expected to be generated through this sale. But this would mean that in the future, BSNL would need to pay the private firms for using these mobile towers which it used to own. This is not something that the employees of the state-run telco are happy about. While they are protesting the government policies, it is also worth noting that the government is helping out BSNL in a major way through the relief package provided worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore. If you want to know more about the relief package, then click here.