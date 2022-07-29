Asus Zenfone 9: Let’s See Top 7 Features of the Smartphone

Asus has launched the Asus Zenfone 9 globally. The device is an exciting addition from the company, which will go against the flagship smartphones in the market. But what's interesting here is that it comes with a display that is shorter than 6-inch, which hasn't happened many times in 2022. Well, we are here to check out the top 7 features of the Asus Zenfone 9. Let's see what the device has inside it that it could be a good option for you to buy whenever it is available in your respective market.

Asus Zenfone 9 Top Features and Specifications in Points

The Asus Zenfone 9 has many exciting features and specifications. Here are the top ones you should know about:

1) The device has a metal frame, flat back and edges, with a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button itself.

2) There's a 5.9-inch SAMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution display and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The maximum brightness the display can support is 1100nits.

3) Asus Zenfone 9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC built on TSMC's 4nm node coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

4) There is a touchpad around the power button of the smartphone with which multiple things can be done, including opening the notification drawer, camera, app shortcuts, and media controls.

5) The Asus Zenfone 9 comes with a 4300mAh battery and 30W fast-charging support. It is also IP68 dust and water resistant.

6) The Asus Zenfone 9 has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor and a 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation and EIS. There's a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor paired at the back and a 12MP Sony IMX663 front sensor for selfies. You can record at up to 8K 24fps with the main camera.

7) Asus has launched the device at a starting price of 799 euros for the 8GB+128GB variant. It will be available in four colours - White, Black, Blue, and Red.