Asus Zenfone 9 Launch Confirmed for July 28, Check Details

The Asus Zenfone 9 will go on sale on July 28. At 9 am in New York, 3 pm in Berlin, and 9 pm in Taipei, the smartphone will make its premiere (6.30 pm IST). A purported promotional film for the device was recently leaked online, revealing some important details. A 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate is claimed to be included. It is anticipated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the Zenfone 9. The phone might have a dual-camera configuration on the back, along with an LED flash and compatibility for a six-axis gimbal stabiliser.

On July 28, Asus will release the Zenfone 9, its newest smartphone, according to the company's official website. The company's official website will webcast the debut ceremony online. Unfortunately, the website withholds information on the Zenfone 9's characteristics and cost. The business has not yet disclosed a debut date for India.

Specifications of Asus Zenfone 9

A recent online posting purporting to be a Zenfone 9 advertising movie disclosed some important details about the device. A 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is anticipated for the smartphone. The phone was displayed in the video with a hole-punch display and in a variety of colours. It reportedly uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC as its processor.

The video claims that the Asus Zenfone 9 would have a dual back camera configuration along with an LED flash. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main lens is anticipated for it. It is also rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. According to reports, the phone has a 4,300mAh battery. A 3.5mm headphone connector and dual stereo speakers may also be added. The IP68 rating for water and dust protection for the Zenfone 9 was displayed. According to reports, it will replace the Zenfone 8, which debuted in May 2021.