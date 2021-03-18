PS5 and PS4 Games You Can Get For Free

Sony is giving away multiple games to its PlayStation (PS) users for free. PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) users will be getting free games from Sony in the coming days.

The Japanese tech giant is giving away 10 more games under its ‘Play at Home Program’. The free games will also include the ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’. PS users can download 9 out of the 10 games, except ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ starting next week from March 25, 2021.

However, all these 9 games will be completely available for owning and downloading by April 22, 2021. The ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ will be available for the users by May 14, 2021.

Free PS Games From Sony Coming Soon

The nine games that Sony is giving away starting next week are – Enter the Gungeon, Subnautica, Abzu, The Witness, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Rez Infinite, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast.

It is worth noting that both Rez Infinite and Thumper are compatible with PSVR. Few of the games such as Rez Infinite, Moss, Thumper, The Witness, Paper Beast, Enter the Gungeon, and Subnautica won’t be available for the users in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Further, Sony is also offering users a free extended trial of ‘Funimation’. Funimation is a joint venture between Aniplex of Japan and Sony Pictures Entertainment. It offers users Anime content such as Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Fruits Basket.

For the unaware, all the free games are under Sony’s ‘Play at Home Program’. It was an initiative the company launched back in April 2020 for motivating people to stay inside their homes. Thus it started offering users free games under the program.

Sony said that any of the games offered for free with the program would be for the user to keep given he/she redeem the game on time. The program has already received a lot of praise from gamers worldwide, and the recent move from the company will only make gamers happier.