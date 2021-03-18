Vodafone Idea Has a Future Ready Network for 5G: Ravinder Takkar

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator of India, is ready to shift to 5G. The telco has a future-proof network and is also the leader in the country’s Internet of Things (IoT) offerings.

According to an ET Telecom report, Ravinder Takkar, Managing Director (MD), Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), believes that the telco has a future-ready network. He said that Vi’s network is ready to take on 5G.

Takkar said Vi provides differentiated propositions to its customers like private wireless, fixed wireless access, and gigabit optical networks.

Vi’s Cloud Connect Supports 5G Technologies

Takkar said that Vi’s Cloud Connect services are being offered to the customers in partnership with leading cloud platforms globally. The platform is 5G ready and uses technologies such as smart automation and SD-WAN.

Takkar believes that Vi is the leader in IoT offerings in India. The telco is already working with enterprises and the government in several fields and sectors. Vi believes that the issue of low-levels of fiberisation should be addressed quickly.

In addition to this, the telco said that other issues such as 5G spectrum availability and high-floor price for the spectrum need to be addressed.

Takkar said that Vi started deploying 5G ready technologies on its network three years back. Because of that, today, Vi’s IP network is 5G ready.

Further, the executive said that Vi would leverage the 5G technology that Vodafone group has already deployed in several European markets.

India is still far away from testing 5G with the dedicated spectrum in the 3300-3600 MHz frequency bands. Adding to this, Takkar noted that the availability of low-cost 5G devices would play a crucial role in the telcos in expanding the next-generation technology throughout India.

He said that India needs to ensure the fast availability of affordable smartphones and devices that can support 5G.