Poco to Venture into Multiple Price Segments This Year Starting With Poco X2

Highlights Poco will launch its second smartphone named Poco X2

The Poco X2 will make its debut in India on February 4

The phone is confirmed to come with 120Hz screen, massive battery and liquid cooling technology

Poco is slowly making inroads into the Indian smartphone market again. After separating from Xiaomi, the company is all set to introduce its first phone- the Poco X2 in India on February 4. In the latest update, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan, confirmed that the brand would venture into different price segments and the journey will begin with the Poco X2 as early as next month. Furthermore, Poco said that it would not look at building ‘full-fledged ecosystem’ like Xiaomi, instead, it will focus on launching accessories. The Poco F1 was the first smartphone from the company launched way back in 2018 as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. However, Poco is now an independent brand and it will take on Xiaomi as well in the Indian market.

Poco to Launch New Smartphones Across Different Price Brackets

Speaking with ET Telecom, C Manmohan confirmed the company’s plans of expanding the horizon. “We are planning to expand the horizon and bring products across price points,” he said to the publication. He also added that all the Poco employees as based in India and all its phones would be launch in India first before heading to global markets. In fact, the upcoming Poco X2 is also making its debut in India first. In other markets, the Poco X2 may be termed as Pocophone X2.

As we already reported, Poco will use Xiaomi’ supply chain in India, similar to how Realme and OnePlus use Oppo’ manufacturing facility in the country. “Sales, marketing, and product teams will be under the Poco team in India. Wherever economies of scale can be achieved, we will continue to leverage Xiaomi’s strengths in India in the areas of after-sales and supply chain,” Manmohan further added.

Poco also stated that it would continue to provide software support to its first device Poco F1. The Poco F1 became an instant hit in the Indian market thanks to its aggressive pricing and top-tier Snapdragon chipset under Rs 25,000.

Poco X2 Launching on February 4: What You Need to Know

The first major launch from Poco after becoming an independent brand will be the Poco X2. Right now, the Poco X2 is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G. Confirmed features of the Poco X2 include 120Hz refresh rate screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, big battery, liquid cooling technology, Sony IMX686 sensor and it will be exclusive to Flipkart.

If the Poco X2 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G, then the handset will be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset and 4500mAh battery. The phone will also offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner because the company will be using an IPS LCD panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate. And yes, the Poco X2 will offer a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For now, the pricing of the Poco X2 remains a mystery. If Poco manages to keep it under Rs 20,000, then the Poco X2 will be the next go-to device. Also, the handset is expected to run MIUI 11 for Poco based on Android 10 out of the box. The hype for Poco X2 is sky-high in India right now, but fans are slightly disappointed with the fact that the device will be rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G. Nevertheless, if Poco surprises everyone with the pricing of the Poco X2 like it did with the Poco F1, then no other brand can stop it in the market.