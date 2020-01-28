MIUI Now Gets App Drawer Support and Many Features of Poco Launcher

Highlights The MIUI now has some features of the Poco launcher as well

MIUI 11 also comes with the Mi Share application

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Poco F1 are some of the devices with MIUI 11

Xiaomi’s custom UI, the MIUI is probably one of the most popular custom ROMs on the planet right now because of the number of devices on which it is running. The latest iteration of the MIUI right now is the MIUI 11, which has been pushed to a lot of devices already by Xiaomi. Now, the MIUI 11 brings in a ton of new improvements, UI and UX changes as well. However, since the past two updates over the MIUI 11, there is not a lot of improvement, but surely a little bit of UI and UX changes. The notification shade on the MIUI running devices has been made significantly better. But, if the MIUI was missing one thing that the users wanted – that was the app drawer. In the Android ecosystem, the app drawer has been a pretty customary addition, and it plays a very important role in the entire Android experience. But, the MIUI has been devoid of it since long until the coming of MIUI 11. But, the good news for the MIUI users is that the latest alpha version of the MIUI update might change this for the users by bringing the app drawer onto their devices.

MIUI 11 App Drawer Addition

The thing to note about the app drawer in the MIUI 11 is that it is not enabled by default unlike the other Android builds or the stock Android. Therefore, the MIUI 11 users will have to go to the Home Screen settings of their phone and enable the App Drawer from here. What’s interesting is that the latest MIUI Launcher update also brings a lot of features from the Poco launcher as well. To recall, the Poco launcher had first made debut with the launch of the Xiaomi sub-brand’ Poco F1 which was running on the phone by default. However, the Poco launcher is available separately for devices as well. The new update for MIUI internalises these features for the Xiaomi custom ROM.

Poco Launcher Features Also Available Now

Some of the Poco launcher signature features include app suggestions, app drawer background, the search bar at the bottom of the app drawer, and even the app categorisation of the apps has now made its way to the MIUI launcher. The icon size and the home layout can now also be tweaked on the MIUI. Users should keep in mind that all the features of the MIUI that we have discussed right now are in the alpha stage and Xiaomi has stayed mum about the stable build and the final rollout. However, the users wishing to download the alpha build can still do so and install it to experience the features first hand.

MIUI 11 Makes Way to Lot More Smartphones

The MIUI 11 has received some very positive reviews from the users of Xiaomi. Also, the UI has been in the news headlines as well. Only a few days back, we got to know that the Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 11 with the latest Security Patch and it is based on Android 10. One of the most popular Xiaomi devices in India right now, Redmi Note 8 Pro also received the MIUI 11.0.4 update which has brought tons of improvements and new features on the phone. One of the noteworthy additions in the MIUI 11 is the new Mi Share application which ensures swift file sharing between devices of various brands like Oppo, Vivo and more and that too without any third-party app installation.