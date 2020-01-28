Infinix S5 Pro to Offer Pop-Up Selfie Camera Under Rs 10,000

Highlights The Infinix S5 Pro will likely retail for under Rs 10,000 in India

The USP of the S5 Pro would be pop-up selfie camera

Infinix S5 Pro will mostly retain the specs of Infinix S5

Infinix S5 Pro will make its debut in India next month as the country’s cheapest phone with a pop-up selfie camera. A couple of months ago, Infinix launched India’s cheapest phone with a punch-hole display in the form of Infinix S5 and S5 Lite. Expanding the S5 series, the company is all set to add Infinix S5 Pro very soon. While the Infinix S5 introduced punch-hole display tech to phones under Rs 10,000, the S5 Pro will bring pop-up selfie camera module tech to the same price bracket. The cheapest phone in India right now with a pop-up selfie camera is the Honor 9X priced at Rs 13,999. Other phones like the Realme X, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo K3 and so on are also available around the same Rs 15,000 price bracket.

Infinix S5 Pro India Launch to Happen in February

A new report from Pricebaba says the Infinix S5 Pro will go official sometime next month. Earlier reports indicated that the phone would be available for purchase under Rs 10,000. The pop-up selfie camera module will be present on the top right corner and it will probably be a 32MP snapper. The Infinix S5 Pro will be a successor to the earlier launched Infinix S5 and the specs will mostly remain the same.

Infinix’ S series is aimed at the selfie lovers. The Infinix S3 which debuted a couple of years ago arrived with a 20MP snapper, followed by the Infinix S4 last year. Besides the Infinix S series, the company also launches phones under Infinix Hot series which are aimed at the entry-level segment. The Infinix S5, Infinix S4 and Infinix S3 all retailed for under Rs 10,000, so the upcoming Infinix S5 Pro will also carry the same sub-Rs 10,000 price tag.

Infinix S5 Series Already Available in India: Specs and Pricing

Infinix already launched two smartphones under its S5 series- the standard Infinix S5 and the lite variant called Infinix S5 Lite. The Infinix S5 offers a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and punch-hole screen. Under the hood, it has the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 256GB.

As for the cameras, the Infinix S5 rocks triple camera setup featuring a 16MP primary lens, 5MP secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the phone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box and comes backed by a 4000mAh battery

Moving onto the Infinix S5 Lite, it features the same display and design of the Infinix S5, but the company has downgraded the cameras (both front and rear). The S5 Lite offers triple camera setup of 16MP primary lens, 5MP secondary lens and 2MP third sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

As for the pricing, the Infinix S5 is currently available at Rs 8,999 in India, whereas the S5 Lite is retailing for Rs 7,999. Infinix is also selling its popular Hot 8 smartphone at an affordable price of Rs 6,999. The Infinix Hot 8 offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, teardrop notch display and a 5000mAh battery under Rs 7,000.