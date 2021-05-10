POCO F3 GT Appeared on Global E-Commerce Site Ahead of Official Launch

Xiaomi is a smartphone manufacturing brand that is unknown for its wide range of smartphones in the global market. Recently, the company launched its Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone in the home country China which features MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, game triggers, AMOLED display, and a lot more. The handset is speculated to hit the global market as the POCO F3 GT, but the companies are yet to make any official statement about it. New leaks and rumours are popping up on the internet and now the smartphone has been listed on some e-commerce websites as well. Let’s have a detailed look at the POCO F3 GT rumoured price and specifications.

POCO F3 GT Spotted on e-Commerce Website

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma shared some screenshots of the POCO F3 GT listed on an e-commerce website revealing some of the major information about the smartphone. The handset has been listed on the e-commerce site WelElectronics revealing the price and specifications of the upcoming POCO F3 GT. As per the listing, the smartphone is tipped to be up for grabs in the global market at USD 1,299.99 (approx Rs 95,400).

The price of the device seems to be significantly higher than the China launch. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone was launched in China at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000). The listing price seems to be way higher than the original price. It seems that the seller is just taking the advantage of the global unavailability of the smartphone. But we don’t think that the consumers are dumb enough to pay for the smartphone at such a high price. The listing also confirmed that the handset will ship with model number M2104K10I and it will have similar specifications to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

POCO F3 GT Speculated Specifications

Going with the listing, the POCO F3 GT is expected to have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera cutout. The smartphone is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate with a 480Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the POCO F3 GT is said to offer a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it’s said to ship with a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is also speculated to pack a massive 5056mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.