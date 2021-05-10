Oppo E-Store Official in India Now, Check Out Offers

Oppo last month announced that it was going to launch an official e-store in India. Until now, the company’s online sales were through different retail platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. But now, Oppo fans can purchase the products of the company directly through its e-store called the ‘Oppo Store’. The store is already live on the website of the company. On the platform, there are plenty of exciting offers and amazing deals that the company is offering users once the sale starts.

Oppo E-Store Deals Will Go Live on May 11, 2021

All the Oppo e-store deals that are visible on the website of the company will go live on May 11, 2021. They will be valid for a limited period until May 17, 2021. This will be a one-stop-shop for the customers where more than 80 varieties of the products will be available in different price ranges.

Oppo has further partnered with major banks such as the HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak, and Standard Chartered to offer users no-cost EMI on their purchases through the Oppo e-store. On top of this, with select credit/debit cards, users can also get a 10% discount on their purchase.

Oppo Rs 1 Mystery Box

Oppo has also announced a Rs 1 flash sale for the users. It will include a mystery box wherein users can win a device such as the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5 2020, and more, along with wearables such as Oppo Band Style, W31, W11, and more.

Users can also purchase bundled offerings of the company that will include smartphones and wearables. The advantage of purchasing the bundled offerings will be up to Rs 1,000 discounts on the total cost.

There is also a spin-to-win feature included on the Oppo e-store wherein customers can win devices such as the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Enco X, A53, Oppo Band Style and several coupons worth of different denominations.

The Oppo e-store is certainly going to catch the attention of the users with such lucrative offers and deals. It is worth noting that the Oppo e-store is very much like the OnePlus Store from OnePlus that too offers lucky draws and bundled offerings.