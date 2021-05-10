Redmi Note 10S Indian Variant Spotted on Google Play Console Listing

Redmi phones have gained quite some popularity in the Indian market with an exquisite range of mid-range devices and subsequently high-level specs. This is evident with the parent company Xiaomi capturing a market share of 26% in the Indian market.

Redmi is coming up with the new Redmi Note 10S Indian variant that is supposed to launch on May 13, 2021. MySmartPrice spotted the Google Play Console listing, which revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone just a few days ahead of its launch. From the looks of it, it seems like the features of the Indian variant is going to be similar to the ones in the global variant. The price of the device still remains a mystery to the customers and will be unveiled along with the phone on the launch day.

Redmi 10S Expected Specifications

According to the Google Play Console listing, the new Redmi Note 10S India will be powered by Helio G95 SoC which is a MediaTek MT6785 chipset that MediaTek claims can “maximize gaming”. It would use the ARM Mali G76 GPU. The phone will have a new standard normal 6GB of RAM. Also, Redmi Note 10S will come with the latest Android 11 out of the box.

The Google Play listing did not reveal the entire specifications related to hardware other than the display. The Redmi Note 10S Indian variant will have an FHD+ (1080*2400) display with a screen density of 440 PPI. Other than this, we can make a few accurate guesses going by the assumption that the specs of the Indian variant are going to be similar to the global version.

The Redmi 10S Global Variant Specifications

The global version of The Redmi Note 10S packed a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a not so exciting 60Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Indian variant, it has a RAM capacity of up to 8GB and an internal memory of 128GB. The global variant sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens as well.

It juices up using a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 33W. It also packs some good to have features in a phone, like a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the side, an IP53 rating for water spills, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dual speaker setup. The upcoming Indian variant is expected to launch for Rs 16,970 on May 13, 2021. As for all the other features unconfirmed features, let us all wait for the launch and find out everything related to the Redmi Note 10S Indian variant.