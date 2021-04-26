Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Will Don a Powerful Sound System

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is slated to go official in China on April 27, 2021

    The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is slated to go official in China on April 27, 2021. Xiaomi has been revealing features of the device through teasers. Now the company has hinted about the sound system that the device will feature. Since it is a smartphone made for gamers, it has to feature powerful cameras.

    Through the teaser, Xiaomi said that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition would come with a speaker system that will “make top game sound quality”. A Gizmochina report suggests that the device will come with support for a headset, external amplifier, and sound effects to enhance the gaming experience for the user.

    Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Specifications (Expected)

    The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is expected to feature a flexible OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the device’s display might support content in HDR10+ format and a touch-sampling rate of 480Hz.

    The bezels on the three sides of the device are expected to be just 1.8mm thick, which is about the same thickness that a coin has. Further, for delivering a powerful experience, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

    The device is expected to come running on MIUI skin based on Android 11 out of the box. It is confirmed to pack a 5.065mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. It will be the fastest-charging that any Redmi device has ever offered, with the previous devices offering a maximum charging speed of up to 33W.

    Redmi’s Gaming Phone Might be a Hit

    The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition is going to launch tomorrow in China. The device might be a hit owing to several reasons. First of all, Redmi offers its devices in a very affordable price range to the customers.

    The big battery and the fast charging will be a big attraction for the gamers since they would be able to utilise the device for long gaming sessions and then also charge it very fast to resume gaming.

    However, it is a ‘gaming enhanced’ edition device. We don’t expect it to be as powerful as the Asus ROG Phone 5 or Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, but well, Xiaomi can prove us wrong.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

