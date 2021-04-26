WhatsApp Might Soon Add a New Disappearing Message Feature

The social media giant WhatsApp is currently testing a new ‘message disappearing’ feature. This new feature is said to remove the message after 24 hours. For the unaware, WhatsApp has already provided users with an option to make the messages disappear after 7 days. But with this new feature, users will be able to set the disappearing time of the messages to as little as 24 hours.

This will make it convenient for the users who want the messages to disappear much faster. According to a report from WABetainfo, this new feature will allow users to choose between the two-time frames – 7 days or 24 hours. It means that the instant messaging platform isn’t replacing the 7 days time frame; instead, it is adding another option of 24 hours.

WhatsApp Bringing in More Changes Soon

WhatsApp is expected to launch more new features revolving around the disappearance of messages, including pictures and videos. WhatsApp users might soon be able to send pictures and videos in the same manner that they do on Instagram DMs when they want the recipient to only be able to see the pictures once. This feature is currently under development and should be out soon.

The new 24 hours disappearing feature will be rolled out for both Android and iOS users very soon. Since it is under development at the moment, there is no sure date for when it will be rolled out to the users. However, one thing is for sure. Whenever WhatsApp decides to roll out the new disappearing feature, it will be done in a phased manner to check if it is performing without any bugs.

Recently, the instant messaging platform released a new update for iOS that will allow users in a group to be able to change the ‘Disappearing Messages’ setting by default. Further, users might soon get the speed feature for voice messages.

WhatsApp is said to be working on a voice message playback feature that will enable users to increase the speed of the message being played. The users will be able to play back messages at increased speeds of 1.5x and 2x. Whatsapp hasn’t announced or hinted anything about users being able to slow down the audio messages.