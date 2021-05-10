BSNL 4G Extended to New Rural Parts of India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is trying to grow its 4G services in the country as fast as possible. The state-run telco is in the process to release a new hybrid 4G tender that will help it in rolling out 4G PAN-India with the help of both the Indian companies and the foreign vendors including Nokia, Ericsson, and more.

BSNL already offers live 4G VoLTE services in certain parts of India including Coimbatore, Chennai, Kerala, and more. According to a source, the company has now added new rural areas in the state of Gujarat that will receive 4G services from the company.

BSNL 4G Services Available in Rural Parts of Ahmedabad

The source confirmed that BSNL has refarmed the 3G spectrum for 4G services in the rural parts of Jamnagar. Jamnagar is one of the prominent cities of Gujarat. The 4G services won’t be directly available in the city of Jamnagar, but only the rural areas surrounding the city. Areas including Bhanvad and in more such places the 4G VoLTE services of BSNL are now available.

Locations Where BSNL 4G VoLTE is Live in India

BSNL 4G VoLTE services are available in limited locations of India. The first location to receive VoLTE services from BSNL was South Zone in Coimbatore. Later, the service was extended to Karnataka, Chennai and Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

With the 4G VoLTE services, users living in the select rural areas of Gujarat will be able to get a higher-quality voice calling experience. The state-run telco offers a variety of 4G plans to the users out of which multiple plans come with unmatched benefits such as 5GB daily data per day or truly unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit.

If you want a BSNL 4G SIM card, you can purchase one for only Rs 20 and recharge it with any of the available First Recharge Plans (FRCs) offered by the company. In the next 14 months, if things remain well-paced without any hindrance, the telco could launch its 4G networks PAN-India with the help of its hybrid tender for which the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already given its nod.