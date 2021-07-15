Oppo recently launched its new smartphone series in India called the Oppo Reno6 Series 5G. Both the devices that were launched in the country were carefully developed according to the needs of the Indians. Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head of Research & Development, Oppo India, said both the new Reno6 series smartphones have been built according to the needs of the Indian telecom operators, reports PTI.

Oppo Reno6 Series 5G has two devices called Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno6 5G. So what has Oppo actually done to future proof its 5G smartphones in India?

Oppo Added Support for Several 5G Bands as Per Need of Indian Telecom Operators

To ensure that its smartphones are future proof in the Indian market, Oppo has added support for several 5G bands in both devices. The Oppo Reno6 5G comes with support for 13 5G bands, and the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G comes with support for 11 5G bands. It is still unclear which bands these are, but once the device goes on open sale, it will be cleared.

The 5G bands that the smartphones support will be able to bring consumers a great 5G experience once the commercial 5G networks go live in the country. Even if the operators decide to launch the 5G services in different frequency bands, this 5G smartphone series from Oppo will be able to support connectivity seamlessly because it can support several bands.

It is a little strange to see Oppo adding support for less number of 5G bands in the Pro variant of the series since it is the expensive one. Regardless, this is a great move from Oppo to get a step ahead of its rival OnePlus, which only offers support for two 5G bands with its flagship OnePlus 9 series. Frankly, the support for 11 and 13 5G bands in both the devices is a great thing, and many users in the country will be able to trust purchasing the device for the long term.