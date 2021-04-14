OPPO A35 With 4,230mAh Battery and Helio P35 SoC Launched

Oppo A35 is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ display

By April 14th, 2021 AT 10:30 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    oppo-a35-launched-mediatek

    Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has quietly expanded its A-series portfolio in the home country China with the launch of its latest smartphone called the Oppo A35. According to the reports, the handset is a rebranded variant of the Oppo A15s, which was launched in India last year in December. It comes with a MediaTek Helio SoC, 13MP triple-camera setup at the rear, a 4230mAH battery, and more. Here’s a detailed look at the price, specification, and features of the newly launched OPPO A35.

    Oppo A35 Specifications

    The Oppo A35 is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports refresh rate of 60Hz, pixel density of 269ppi, 480 nits of peak brightness, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The smartphone flaunts a waterdrop notch design that accommodates the front camera sensor.

    Under the hood, the Oppo A35 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, then you can also expand the storage via a microSD card. The smartphone houses a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging and runs on ColorOS 7.2 based Android 11 OS. On the security part, the smartphone houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    As far as cameras are concerned, the Oppo A35 features a triple rear-camera module placed at the top-left corner of the back panel in a square layout. The camera sensors include a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it features an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

    Oppo A35 Pricing

    At the time of the launch, Oppo didn’t mention anything about the price of the smartphone. It seems that Oppo will soon pull the wraps from the suspense of the pricing. The smartphone is expected to go live in China in the Ice Jade White, Glass Black, and Mist Sea Blue colour option.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OPPO A35 With 4,230mAh Battery and Helio P35 SoC Launched

    Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has quietly expanded its A-series portfolio in the home country China with the launch of its latest...

    module-4-img

    AccessParks, FreedomFi to Provide 5G Connectivity Across USA’s National Parks

    AccessParks is a major Wi-Fi solution and connectivity provider in national parks, campgrounds, and more such areas across the USA....

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Offers Only 350GB Data

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a broadband arm called ‘You Broadband’. It is a broadband service that Vi provides to the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio Entry-Level Data Vouchers Listed

    module-4-img

    Fujitsu and Trend Micro Testing Security of 5G Networks in Japan

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Jio and Vi Best Value Prepaid Plans Listed

    module-4-img

    EE Adds 35 More Cities to Its 5G Portfolio in the UK