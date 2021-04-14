OPPO A35 With 4,230mAh Battery and Helio P35 SoC Launched

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has quietly expanded its A-series portfolio in the home country China with the launch of its latest smartphone called the Oppo A35. According to the reports, the handset is a rebranded variant of the Oppo A15s, which was launched in India last year in December. It comes with a MediaTek Helio SoC, 13MP triple-camera setup at the rear, a 4230mAH battery, and more. Here’s a detailed look at the price, specification, and features of the newly launched OPPO A35.

Oppo A35 Specifications

The Oppo A35 is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports refresh rate of 60Hz, pixel density of 269ppi, 480 nits of peak brightness, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The smartphone flaunts a waterdrop notch design that accommodates the front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the Oppo A35 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, then you can also expand the storage via a microSD card. The smartphone houses a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging and runs on ColorOS 7.2 based Android 11 OS. On the security part, the smartphone houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Oppo A35 features a triple rear-camera module placed at the top-left corner of the back panel in a square layout. The camera sensors include a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it features an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Oppo A35 Pricing

At the time of the launch, Oppo didn’t mention anything about the price of the smartphone. It seems that Oppo will soon pull the wraps from the suspense of the pricing. The smartphone is expected to go live in China in the Ice Jade White, Glass Black, and Mist Sea Blue colour option.