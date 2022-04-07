OnePlus Nord N20 5G Official Image Surfaces Providing Intel on Specifications and Design

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up to expand its portfolio of the Nord series devices as it plans to launch a number of smartphones under the Nord brand. It is already known that the company will be introducing three new smartphones – OnePlus Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord 3 under the lineup. Now in a new development, the first images of a new smartphone called the OnePlus Nord N20 5G have been shared. Let’s take a look.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Design and Specs

The first official image of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G has been shared by PC Mag and by the looks of it, the smartphone’s design looks very similar to its CAD renders that were shared back in November 2021. The smartphone will come as a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was launched in 2021 and just like the last year’s model, OnePlus Nord N20 5G could be sold exclusively in the US as well. The smartphone is expected to go on sale in late April.

OnePlus has provided the publication with some intel on the smartphone, according to which, OnePlus Nord N20 5G will arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole display that offers an FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back, Nord N20 will feature a triple rear camera setup in its camera module which will consist of two large cameras and a third sensor along with an LED flash. The shared images suggest that the device will feature a 64MP primary camera. OnePlus’ logo can also be seen on the rear panel of the device.

Based on the design of the smartphone, OnePlus Nord N20 5G can possibly be a rebranded version of either OPPO Reno7 Z launched in Southeast Asia or Reno7 Lite launched in Europe or OPPO F21 Pro launched in India. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 12GB of internal storage. The device could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. On the camera part, along with the 64MP primary sensor, Nord N20 could feature a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is likely to run on Android 12 OS with OxygenOS on top.