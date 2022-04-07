Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price Revealed in India, Check Details

In March 2022, Samsung had announced the arrival of Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A33 5G in India. But the company had not revealed their pricing. The Galaxy A73 5G went for the first sale on April 6, 2022, and the official pricing of the Galaxy A33 5G is also out now. The device will be available in two memory variants in India. Let’s see the price and specifications of these models.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India

As mentioned above, the Galaxy A33 5G is available in two memory variants in India. The first variant comes with 6GB+128GB for Rs 28,499 while the second variant comes with 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999. It will be available in four different colours — Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Peach, and Awesome Blue. The device can be purchased via Samsung’s official online India store and offline retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with support for FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12 based One UI 4.1 out of the box and is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP OIS primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 13MP sensor at the front. Users get a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone with support for 25W fast charging. However, inside the box, you will only get a 15W charger in the box. If you want the 25W fast-charger, you can purchase it externally. Looking at the price and the specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G can be a better option than the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in India.