OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launching Soon, will Come to India as OnePlus 13R

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Ace 5 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while the Ace 5 Pro will launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite. Note that the Ace 5 Pro will not make it to India, only the Ace 5 will with the rebranded name OnePlus 13R.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is soon going to launch a new smartphone series in China - Ace 5.
  • It will have two phones - the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro.
  • With the OnePlus Ace 5, you will see many upgrades over last year's model, and it will come to the Indian market as the OnePlus 13R.

Follow Us

oneplus ace 5 series launching soon will

OnePlus is soon going to launch a new smartphone series in China - Ace 5. It will have two phones - the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The company is skipping the "4" branding and launching the Ace 5 directly after the OnePlus Ace 3. With the OnePlus Ace 5, you will see many upgrades over last year's model, and it will come to the Indian market as the OnePlus 13R. OnePlus Ace 5 specifications have already been hinted online by popular tipsters and since the launch is very close, let's talk about them.




OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will launch in December 2024. It should likely happen in the first two weeks of December. Let's take a look at the expected specifications.

Read More - Realme GT 7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Why It’s an Exciting Device

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Expected Specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while the Ace 5 Pro will launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite. Note that the Ace 5 Pro will not make it to India, only the Ace 5 will with the rebranded name OnePlus 13R.

Read More - OPPO Find X8 Series Launched in India, Price and Details

OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to come with a 1.5K resolution flat display, an optical fingerprint sensor, a battery in the range of 6000 or 6500mAh, and support for 100W fast charging. The Ace 5 or the OnePlus 13R won't have a Hasselblad-tuned camera like the OnePlus 13. Furthermore, OnePlus Ace 5 will lack a telephoto sensor, which will be featured in the OnePlus 13.

However, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it will be a powerhouse of a phone, and when it comes to India, it will be priced under Rs 50,000, making it an excellent deal for consumers. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will be more feature-packed and come with superior specifications compared to the OnePlus Ace 5. But this deice will only be exclusive to China, and won't feature on the global market.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Target is mid May for 1L sites. I don't have any doubt that it won't be covered. I am keeping…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

2G should be shut down immediately by all three operators. BSNL should fast track LTE on 700Mhz and 900Mhz bands…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

6G frequency should be around 7-8Ghz and bandwidth should be atleast 500Mhz per operator and sub-Ghz bandwidth should be 30-40Mhz(600/450Mhz).

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

TheAndroidFreak :

Low network penetration? Jio has covered 50-60% 5G coverage. Jio has less speeds due to all customers have stopped using…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Faraz :

3G gave birth to watching videos online and youtube.. 4G gave freedom to stream online instead of downloading 5G here…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments