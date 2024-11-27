OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launching Soon, will Come to India as OnePlus 13R

OnePlus is soon going to launch a new smartphone series in China - Ace 5. It will have two phones - the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The company is skipping the "4" branding and launching the Ace 5 directly after the OnePlus Ace 3. With the OnePlus Ace 5, you will see many upgrades over last year's model, and it will come to the Indian market as the OnePlus 13R. OnePlus Ace 5 specifications have already been hinted online by popular tipsters and since the launch is very close, let's talk about them.









OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will launch in December 2024. It should likely happen in the first two weeks of December. Let's take a look at the expected specifications.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Expected Specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while the Ace 5 Pro will launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite. Note that the Ace 5 Pro will not make it to India, only the Ace 5 will with the rebranded name OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to come with a 1.5K resolution flat display, an optical fingerprint sensor, a battery in the range of 6000 or 6500mAh, and support for 100W fast charging. The Ace 5 or the OnePlus 13R won't have a Hasselblad-tuned camera like the OnePlus 13. Furthermore, OnePlus Ace 5 will lack a telephoto sensor, which will be featured in the OnePlus 13.

However, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it will be a powerhouse of a phone, and when it comes to India, it will be priced under Rs 50,000, making it an excellent deal for consumers. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will be more feature-packed and come with superior specifications compared to the OnePlus Ace 5. But this deice will only be exclusive to China, and won't feature on the global market.