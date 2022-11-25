Noise Air Buds 2 Launched in India: Check Out Features and Price

Highlights

  • The Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones have been introduced in India.
  • The Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless headset offers an outer-ear fit that many people find more comfortable.
  • The Noise Air Buds 2 communicate through Bluetooth 5.3.

Noise Air Buds 2

The Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones have been introduced in India. Early in the month, Noise released two headphones. The new inexpensive TWS headset from Indian company Noise seeks to enhance call quality and support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. True wireless earphones face stiff competition in the inexpensive market from companies like Realme, OnePlus, and Boat, among others. Now let's look at the earphones' features and price.

Noise Air Buds 2 Specifications and Features

Compared to the more typical in-canal fit for TWS earphones, the Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless headset offers an outer-ear fit that many people find more comfortable. Although it does not provide much passive noise isolation, this does let you be somewhat aware of your surroundings.

The translucent charging case lid is another essential component of the design. At the bottom of the charging case are the pairing button and a USB Type-C connection for charging. For the earpieces and charging case used together, there is quick charging as well as a battery life of up to 40 hours per charge cycle.

The Noise Air Buds 2 communicate through Bluetooth 5.3. 13mm dynamic drivers are included in the headset. Other features include touch controls, IPX4 water resistance, voice assistant support, and environmental noise reduction for calls.

Noise Air Buds 2 Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 1,799 in India, the Noise Air Buds 2 are currently available on Amazon and the company's website. The truly wireless headset comes in two colours: Clear Black and Clear White, all of which include translucent lid designs.

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
