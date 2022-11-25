5G Cannot Remain Exclusive Service Available to the Privileged Few: Akash Ambani

5G is rolling out in India at a fast pace. Both Airtel and Jio are working hard to ensure that India's 5G rollout is the fastest in the world. But Jio is working in a direction to make 5G available for everyone in the nation, and not just a privileged few, said the recently appointed Chairman of the company, Akash Ambani. There are still many users in India who cannot access 4G networks. While they might face the same issue with 5G, the telco still wants it to be available for everyone in the country.

Earlier this morning, Jio made an announcement that all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat have been covered with 5G SA networks. Jio also said that it would be offering its 5G in over 100 schools in partnership with Reliance Foundation.

Read More: Reliance Jio to Digitise 100 Schools in Gujarat with 5G SA

A few months back, when Jio announced that it would be launching 5G in four cities by Diwali, Akash Ambani told ANI that 5G services won't be too expensive as what 4G costs right now. Jio plans to roll out 5G across India by December 2023.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio, said, "5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India."

Jio 5G Cities

Reliance Jio has already reached several cities with 5G. The list of cities includes - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Gujarat (33 District Headquarters), Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.