

Vodafone Idea's attempts to seek relief on its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues have been firmly rejected, with the Centre reiterating that no waiver of interest or penalties can be considered in light of the Supreme Court's binding verdict on the matter. The telecom operator (Vi) had recently written to the government seeking a waiver of the interest and penalties associated with its AGR liabilities. However, according to reports, the Centre responded by making it clear that no such relief was possible.

To DoT: Vodafone Idea Says It Can’t Operate Beyond FY 2025–26 as Banks Refuse Loans









Telecom Minister Reaffirms Government's Position

According to a report dated June 3, 2025, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed this position, telling CNBC-TV18: "The Supreme Court has ruled on the matter, and that's where it stands. There is nothing on my table at this point."

In an earlier interview with The Times of India on May 31, 2025, the Telecom Minister had already confirmed the government's stance on AGR relief for Vodafone Idea. This report comes shortly after Vi released its quarterly report in a late-night filing.

However, CEO Akshaya Moondra, during a June 2, 2025 earnings call with analysts, said: "As far as the government relief is concerned, I think we are engaged with the government. Whether the government will do so, I cannot comment. But definitely, post the judgment, we continue with our engagement with the government to find a solution to the AGR matter… I see no reason why the government should be constrained in any way to offer relief."

Vodafone Idea had earlier approached the Supreme Court with a fresh petition seeking relief, but the court dismissed the plea outright. The bench expressed surprise that the company had refiled a case that had already been decided, terming the move "misconceived" and refusing to even consider the request.

Legal Implications for Vodafone Idea

The court order made no suggestion or indication that the Centre should consider granting relief, closing the door both judicially and administratively, the report said.

During the proceedings, the Solicitor General, representing the Centre, reaffirmed the government's position before the Supreme Court, stating that no waiver could be granted in light of the apex court's binding judgment.

Despite the legal clarity, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, during the company's earnings call on June 2, maintained that discussions with the government are ongoing.

However, the government's stance remains clear: any such relief is unlikely, leaving Vodafone Idea with limited options to address its significant financial obligations stemming from the AGR ruling.

