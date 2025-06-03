Vodafone Idea CEO Talks About AGR Relief from Govt

Vodafone Idea's CEO, Akshaya Moondra, in the recent earnings call talked about the relief from adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. No, the company hasn't received any relief. It is just that the company can get it from the government, if the government wants to help. While the government has maintained that there's no further help it can extend with the AGR after the ruling from the supreme court, Vi is saying that government can still help.









In the recently held earnings call, Akshaya Moondra, said that the government gave a relief from the AGR back in 2021 as well via the reforms package. It was a policy matter, and that is one of the ways the government can help Vi again. This is because the SC won't interfere with the policy matters.

Moondra said, "Our view is that the government can do that (offer AGR relief)…Even when the reforms package was announced in 2021, there was some PIL filed in the Supreme Court, and that time also the court had stated to the effect that this is a policy matter, which is within the purview of the government, and they would not interfere in it."

"If you look at the reforms package of 2021, the government had taken the initiative and I see no reason why the government should be constrained in any way to offer relief, if it decides to do," Moondra added.

The company is still in talks with the government to get relief in some form from the AGR dues payments. Vi's AGR dues stood at Rs 76,000 crore at the end of FY25. It is also worth noting that if the government decides to help Vi, the supreme court won't come in between, as has been plainly stated by the apex court in a recent ruling.

However, now, the government has said that there's no more help it can offer Vi. AGR relief is unlikely going to come even after these comments from the management, according to CNBCTV18.