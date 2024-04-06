New OTT Releases This Week on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar

OTT releases this week: Whether you're looking for action, drama, romance, or mystery, there's something for everyone on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Highlights

  • Crooks: A Berlin crime drama about a man forced into theft to protect his family.
  • Parasyte: The Grey: Korean drama about humanity's fight against parasitic life-forms.
  • How to Date Billy Walsh: High school rom-com about love triangles and friendships.

New OTT Releases This Week on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar
As we begin the second week of April 2024, the entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement over the latest releases from various OTT platforms. Whether you prefer a heartwarming Korean drama, an action thriller, or a riveting true story, the vast landscape of digital entertainment has something for everyone. If you're seeking to expand your watchlist, here are some highly suggested new OTT releases to watch this week:

Crooks

According to IMDb, Charly's calm life with family in Berlin was upset when former associates threatened them, prompting him to steal coins. Charly and driver Joseph had a fateful collision and are now fleeing with their family to avoid harm. "Crooks" is a compelling German criminal drama set on Berlin's bustling streets. It stars Christoph Krutzler, Frederick Lau, and Svenja Jung in the main roles.

Release Date: April 4, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey

"Parasyte: The Grey," based on Hitoshi Iwasaki's popular manga, is one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas set to premiere this April week. It stars Jeon So-nee, Lee Jung-hyun, and Koo Kyo-hwan in the main roles. The drama's official synopsis is, "A group of humans wage war against the rising evil of unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power."

Release Date: April 5, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix

How to Date Billy Walsh

Another is the high school rom-com series "How to Date Billy Walsh," which stars a terrific cast. According to IMDb, the story follows two childhood friends, Amelia and Archie. Archie has always kept his affections for her a secret, but just as he gathers the nerve to confess, Amelia falls for Billy Walsh, the new transfer student. Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran, Tanner Buchanan, Daisy Jelley, Lucy Punch, and Guz Khan play the lead parts.

Release Date: April 4, 2024
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Farrey

"An orphan genius Niyati gets entangled in a cheating racket after gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods," according to IMDb. Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, will also make her debut in this film. The film also features Arsh Wahi, Sahil Ahuja, Niyati, Juhi Babbar, Renuka Singh, and Prasanna Bisht.

Release Date: April 5, 2024
Where To Watch: Zee5

So grab your popcorn and get ready for a binge-worthy viewing experience unlike any other.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

