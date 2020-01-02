Netplus Broadband Unveils IPTV Set-Top Box Offering Up to 354 Live TV Channels

Highlights Netplus Broadband launches IPTV service in partnership with ZTE

Right now, the company is also offering two Triple Play plans

Netplus Broadband is slowly expanding operations to South India as well

One of the major broadband service providers in North India is Netplus Broadband. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) is ramping up the offerings in various cities and it has now come up with an IPTV-based Set-Top Box along with Triple Play broadband plans. Netplus has introduced a new service called ‘Next Gen IPTV’ in partnership with Chinese brand ZTE. The service will be available to the customers via the brand new Set-Top Box. Additionally, Netplus also introduced new Triple Play plans which brings three services together- broadband, IPTV and landline. Netplus says the Next Gen IPTV in India’s first IPTV service and the company is providing up to 354 Live TV channels as part of the two Triple Play plans. The Triple Play plans from Netplus Broadband are currently available for as low as Rs 1,099 as a limited period offer.

Netplus Next Gen IPTV Features Detailed

While Reliance Jio was expected to be the first operator to launch IPTV service, Netplus Broadband is already offering the service to its customers in North India. Netplus’ Next Gen IPTV box comes with features like Multiple Screens, Live TV, Time Shift TV, Catch Up TV, Video-on-Demand, Radio, Apps, Home Media and a pre-installed Browser.

The IPTV service from Netplus Broadband allows users to watch their favourite TV programme in mobile, tab and PC, in addition to the Android TV-based Set-Top Box that will be provided to the customers. According to Netplus, the Android TV-based Next Gen Box offers Live TV service; Since it’s based on IPTV, users will get quick access to many channels and they can even make use of the Catch TV service. Furthermore, there’s a new feature called Time Shift TV that allows the users to watch missed programmes of the last two hours.

Netplus also says the Next Gen IPTV service has a dedicated Video-on-Demand (VoD) service with over 1000 movies available for viewing already. Being an Android TV-based Box, the Next Gen Box from Netplus Broadband will also come preinstalled with some of the popular OTT apps available in the market right now. Alongside that, users can install their apps from the in-built Google Play Store or they can sideload them.

Netplus also says it will provide smart home solutions going forward, but the details of this service are not revealed yet.

Netplus Broadband Triple Play Plans Detailed

Netplus Broadband also announced two Triple Play plans bundling broadband, IPTV and landline services starting at Rs 1,099. The two Triple Play plans from Netplus Broadband are Premium HD Pack and Platinum HD Pack, priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,199, respectively. The Premium HD Pack offers 100 Mbps speeds without any FUP limit, fully loaded IPTV with over 328 HD & SD channels and smart telephony voice service with unlimited voice calling benefit.

The Platinum HD pack also offers similar benefits, but the Live TV channel count is 354, which is the reason why Netplus is charging Rs 100 more from the customers. Netplus says the IPTV service is available across all the location where it has FTTH services.

Reliance Jio is also providing Live TV channels via its content aggregator app called JioTV+ which comes preinstalled inside the Jio Set-Top Box. However, it’s not a proper IPTV service as the ISP is just gathering Live TV channels from the available content providers on its platform.