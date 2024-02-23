NetActuate Launches Services From Third Data Center in India



NetActuate, a provider of network and infrastructure services, announced this week the launch of services from a new data center in Chennai, India, marking their third data center in the country. This new facility houses two submarine cable termination points, offering affordable, low-latency access to numerous global markets, NetActuate said.

Also Read: Virtus Announces New Data Centre Campus in Saunderton, UK









Strategic Location and Connectivity

"India is becoming a very popular deployment choice for our customers, and we are excited to add a new point of presence to keep up with demand," said NetActuate. According to them, Chennai is a strategic choice for connectivity and infrastructure as it provides excellent connectivity to both domestic and international markets.

NetActuate's Chennai data center houses the SEA-ME-WE 4 and i2i submarine cable landing stations, offering high-speed connectivity to international markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France. The company also offers direct access to Chennai-IX in this facility.

Also Read: Yondr Group and Marubeni Partner for Data Centers in Japan

Features and Certifications

NetActuate highlighted that its new Chennai data center features multi-factor security and redundant power and cooling. This location is certified compliant for PCI DSS, SOC 1 and SOC 2, Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50000, ISO 20000-1, ISO 22301, and MEITY.

The company further emphasized that providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world.