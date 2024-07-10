Moto g85 5G Launched in India, Comes with 4 Years of Software Support

Motorola has just launched the Moto g85 5G in India. It is yet another budget phone from the company. But don't mistake it for an entry-level device. It sits in competition with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. The competition in this price segment, especially with the addition of Nothing's CMF Phone 1 just a few days back has heated up. The Moto g85 5G comes with a PU leather back, which is amazing to differentiate the device from other phones, and also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the screen for protection. Let's take a look at the entire specifications and price.









Moto g85 5G Price in India

Starting with the price, the Moto g85 5G comes in two variants in India - 8GB+128GB for Rs 17,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 19,999. There's a bank discount offer which will provide Rs 1,000 instant discount to the users. The device will go on first sale from July 16, 2024, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores in the country.

It will be available in multiple colour options - Olive Green (PU Leather), and Cobalt Blue (PU Leather), and Urban Gray (Acrylic Glass - PMMA).

Moto g85 5G Specifications in India

The Moto g85 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED 3D Curved display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1600nits peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The touch sampling rate supported by the device for gaming is 360Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (non-expandable). The device also has the RAM Boost 3.0 feature to extend the RAM virtually.

It is set to receive 2 years of OS updates and four years of security updates. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with support for macro vision. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. There's a fingerprint sensor on display along with face unlock support.