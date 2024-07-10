Is BSNL Rs 107 Plan the Best Value Short-Term Prepaid Option in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is likely offering the best prepaid short-term value option to customers in India. It is worth noting that private telecom operators in the country, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have recently hid the prices of mobile plans. This has increased the cost of keeping the mobile SIM outgoing validity active for customers. But at a time like this, BSNL has a Rs 107 prepaid plan that gives service validity and pretty decent amount of benefits to the customer. Without wasting any time, let me take you through the benefits that users get when they recharge with this plan.









BSNL Rs 107 Plan

First of all, the Rs 107 plan from BSNL comes with a service validity of 35 days. Now this is an amazing thing for customers. This is because all the other private telecom operators are offering their base prepaid plan with less than 30 days of service validity.

BSNL is also offering data benefits with this plan. The state and telecom company is offering 3GB of data with this plan along with 200 minutes of voice calling. However, it is worth noting, that there are no SMS benefits bundled with this BSNL plan.

Regardless, this is a plan that is great if you have a secondary SIM and you want to keep it active. At the same time, one has to understand that there is no 4G with BSNL. Sure, there are 4G in certain parts of the country, but it is not a wide coverage like what you get with the private telecom operators. So even though the price is on the cheaper end, the service quality and the overall experience might not be as good as you get with other telecom companies.