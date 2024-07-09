Tele2 Russia Upgrades Network at Transport Hubs Throughout Country

Reported by Srikapardhi

Russian mobile operator Tele2 Russia has optimised its network across the country's transport hubs in response to a significant rise in domestic tourism. Mobile data traffic has surged, with a 27 percent increase at airports, 23 percent at railway stations, and 26 percent at ports in the first half of 2024 compared to last year. This expansion necessitated the installation of new base stations, carrier aggregation, equipment upgrades, and frequency refarming to LTE technology, Tele2 Russia said in an official statement.

Also Read: Tele2 Russia Announces Plans to Rebrand by End of 2024




Infrastructure Upgrades at Key Transport Hubs

The operator has upgraded its network on the motorway connecting the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy and Yelizovo Airport in the Kamchatka region. Additional base stations with networks of feeders and antennas were deployed at Tolmachyovo Airport in Novosibirsk, and a new base station was built at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

Specifically, network modernisation has occurred across multiple key locations in the Far East, Siberia, Moscow, Northwest, South Russia, Urals, Volga, and the Black Earth Region.

Also Read: Tele2 Russia Completes Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro

Technological Enhancements and Impact

Tele2 refarmed the 2100 MHz band to LTE at multiple base stations across various key areas, which allowed for increased mobile internet speed and improved communication reliability, the company said.

Tele2 Russia said its comprehensive network upgrades ensure that travelers across Russia enjoy faster, more reliable mobile internet and communication services at crucial transport hubs, enhancing the overall travel experience amid the surge in domestic tourism.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

