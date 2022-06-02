Moto E32s Super Affordable 4G Smartphone Launched in India

Motorola has just launched the Moto E32s for the Indian market. This device is a slightly tweaked version of the existing Moto E32. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display along with a triple-camera setup at the rear. It is worth noting that the device had already been launched for the European market, and thus the specifications were already known. Regardless, for the unaware, let’s take a look at the price and the complete specifications of the device.

Moto E32s Specifications in India

The Moto E32s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies and video calls. Both the rear and the front cameras support different modes such as Portrait, Night Vision, and Pro. The rear camera comes equipped with an LED flash and is capable of recording videos in FHD resolution at 30fps.

The device comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. The Moto E32s packs a 5000mAh battery, and there’s a 10W charger that is offered inside the box to the users. It is a 4G supportive device that comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for additional security.

Moto E32s Price in India

The Moto E32s will start at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 only and will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s a 4GB+64G variant available as well, and it will come for Rs 9,999. The device will be available in the following colours – Slate Gray and Misty Silver.

Users can purchase this device from June 6, 2022, via Flipkart, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and JioMart Digital.