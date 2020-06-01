Kerala Government to Offer Free Internet to Families Living Below Poverty Line

Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFIB) project is going to be commission in December which will help people in gaining internet access for free

By June 1st, 2020 AT 11:57 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Kerala is the number one state in India in terms of achieving literacy and that has been possible due to the efforts made by the government. There are people living basic below poverty line and internet for them is a luxury. To help such people and families, the Kerala government is going to build an infrastructure for internet services which will provide free internet to people. This operation is known as Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON). The project is ready to be commissioned in December this year. This news was shared by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) Project

    Under the Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) project, the government of Kerala plans to provide free internet access to around 30,000 government institutions and 20 million households. The decision to commission the project on December was taken when the Chief Minister joined in a video call with all the heads of the companies present in the consortium to overlook the operations. The Kerala government understands that for creating a knowledge-based economy, internet access should be a right for every citizen. Once the government builds the infrastructure, other private service providers can use it to offer services to their clients as well.

    Industrial Investments in the State Likely to Rise

    This move from the Kerala government is likely to give rise to industrial investments in the state. All the companies in the consortium have the full backing of the government to complete the project on time. Demand for internet services is going to rise in the post-COVID world and to match it, a better internet infrastructure is required throughout the country to ensure a smooth workflow for everyone. The project is funded by Rs 1,548 crores wherein the major part of it has been contributed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Resources have also been pooled by Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited (KSITL) and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to help with the project.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    New Plans of ACT Broadband Live in 8 Cities Across India, Prices Hiked by Rs 100

    ACT Fibernet, India’s third largest broadband service provider on Monday unveiled its broadband plans with increased prices across eight cities....

    module-4-img

    Kerala Government to Offer Free Internet to Families Living Below Poverty Line

    Kerala is the number one state in India in terms of achieving literacy and that has been possible due to...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Binge+ Becomes Affordable by Rs 2,000, Also Comes Bundled With Free Binge Subscription for 6 Months

    Tata Sky today announced a new and improved offer on Tata Sky Binge+ – India’s next-generation Android set-top box. Introduced...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Team Up with Bharti Airtel for PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Responds to Report of Google Eyeing a Stake in its Operations

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Review: The Best Accessory for Your TV

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 7 and 7T Users in India to Receive OxygenOS 10.3.3 Update