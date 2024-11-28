Jio’s Netflix Prepaid Plans to Watch the Upcoming Squid Game Season 2

Reliance Jio has two prepaid plans which bundle Netflix for customers. These are not new plans and have been available for customers in all the licensed service areas (LSAs). You would need a Netflix subscription to watch the Squid Game season 2. Thus, these plans from Jio can be a decent deal for you. Let's take a look at the plans and their benefits. Before we go ahead and do that, it is worth noting that Squid Game season 2 will be released on December 26, 2024, which is about a month away from here.









Reliance Jio Netflix Prepaid Plans

Note that Netflix has different sorts of subscriptions. Jio bundles two different Netflix subscriptions with its plans. The Rs 1799 plan, which is the more expensive Netflix prepaid plan comes with Netflix Basic. The Netflix Basic costs Rs 199 per month. The Rs 1799 plan comes with 84 days of service validity, and the Netflix subscription is also offered for the same number of days. Thus, if you look at it, you get Netflix Basic for almost three months with this plan, which totals to about Rs 600 in benefits.

The Rs 1799 plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. There's also unlimited 5G bundled with the plan along with JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV.

Now let's look at the other Netflix prepaid plan from Jio, which is slightly cheaper, and bundles Netflix Mobile subscription which costs Rs 149 per month. The plan from Jio which we are talking about costs Rs 1299. With this plan, users again get a service validity of 84 days. The data bundled is 2GB per day, and users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

The only issue with a Netflix Mobile susbcription is that it only works on phones, and on a single screen.