Jio 5G Upgrade Vouchers Start at Rs 51, Here’s What You Should Know

The first voucher on the list is the Rs 51 plan from Jio. It comes with 2GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data and unlimited 5G. Note that this plan will only work with 1.5GB daily data plans which have validity of up to 1 month.

  • Reliance Jio introduced new 5G upgrade vouchers after the tariff hike.
  • These vouchers are meant for customers who are using 1.5GB daily data plans and want to upgrade their plan to experience the 5G network as well.
  • For the unaware, the 1.5GB daily data plans from both Jio and Airtel don't offer 5G anymore.

Reliance Jio introduced new 5G upgrade vouchers after the tariff hike. These vouchers are meant for customers who are using 1.5GB daily data plans and want to upgrade their plan to experience the 5G network as well. For the unaware, the 1.5GB daily data plans from both Jio and Airtel don't offer 5G anymore. Only plans with 2GB of daily data and more will offer 5G to the users. There are three upgrade vouchers offered by Jio which start at just Rs 51 and can be utilised by the users having active service validity plans to experience 5G on the go. Let's take a look at their details.




Reliance Jio 5G Upgrade Vouchers Details

The first voucher on the list is the Rs 51 plan from Jio. It comes with 2GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data and unlimited 5G. Note that this plan will only work with 1.5GB daily data plans which have validity of up to 1 month. So you can't recharge with this plan if you have an 84-day 1.5GB daily data plan from Jio.

Next on the list is the Rs 101 plan and this one comes with 6GB of FUP data. This is applicable to all the 1GB and 1.5GB daily data plans. However note that this will only work with plans which have a base validity of between 1-2 months.

Last on the list is the Rs 151 plan. This plan comes with 9GB of 4G data and is applicable for 1.5GB daily data plans which have validity between 2 and 3 months.

With all of the plans, once you consume the FUP data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The FUP data here means 4G data. However, the 5G data is unlimited and is not capped at any limit by the telecom operator.

