JioPhone Users to Get 100 Minutes of Calls and 100 SMS for Free Till April 17

Highlights JioPhone users to get 100 minutes of voice calls and 100 free SMSes during the lockdown period

Jio is also offering unlimited incoming calling facility to JioPhone users

Reliance Jio says its users recharge the most digitally

Following the footsteps of BSNL and Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio has announced new measures to JioPhone users during the lockdown period. Reliance Jio says it will deliver 10X benefits to JioPhone users when it needed the most. As part of its commitment, JioPhone users will be eligible to get 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMSes at no extra cost until April 17. Alongside that, JioPhone users will continue receiving incoming voice calls even after validity expiry. Yesterday, we reported the introduction of Jio’s ATM recharge facility as some subscribers are unable to recharge digitally. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco also says it has a substantially high percentage of users that recharge online for themselves. Since its inception in 2016, Reliance Jio has been urging its users to perform recharges via MyJio app and avail cashback offers as well.

JioPhone Users to Enjoy Free Incoming Voice Calls

Joining other telcos during this tough period, Reliance Jio announced new benefits to JioPhone customers. As mentioned above, all the JioPhone customers in the country will get 100 minutes of free calls and 100 SMSes for free, and these benefits will be valid until April 17. Additionally, Jio also said the JioPhone would continue receiving incoming calls post validity.

The telco went onto say it currently has a large number of users who perform recharges online for themselves as well as for their friends and family. With the current lockdown in place, subscribers are finding it difficult to recharge via physical retail stores. For those who are facing such issues, Jio has provided alternative channels to recharge, such as UPI, ATM, SMS, voice calls, etc.

However, there are some users who might find it difficult to recharge their mobile number. Hence, Jio is going the extra mile for its JioPhone users and is providing the benefits mentioned above.

JioPhone Prepaid Plans: What They Offer?

Reliance Jio is currently offering wide-range of plans to JioPhone subscribers. The JioPhone All-in-One plans start at just Rs 75 and they go up to Rs 185. The basic Rs 75 JioPhone All-in-One plan offers 3GB data, 500 non-Jio FUP minutes, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers and 50 SMSes for 28 days.

The premium Rs 185 JioPhone plan comes with 2GB data per day, 500 non-Jio FUP minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 28 days.