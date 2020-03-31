BSNL Clears Rs 9,000 Crore Towards VRS Payments

Highlights MTNL has cleared Rs 1,050 crore towards VRS payments

BSNL and MTNL have recently cleared VRS payments worth Rs 10,050 crore of their 93,000 employees. Nearly 78,000 employees from BSNL and 15,000 employees from MTNL has opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) which is saving a massive amount of cash in terms of salaries. BSNL approximately cleared Rs 9,000 crore towards VRS payments out of which Rs 4,100 crore has been released as the ex-gratia payment and Rs 4,900 crore additional payment for leave encashment. Whereas, MTNL cleared Rs 1,050 crore. As per DoT and an ET Telecom report, Both BSNL and MTNL are working efficiently to make the payments of their employees who have opted for VRS scheme.

Telecom Operators SIM Cards Will be Available in Post offices Worldwide

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar addressed the top officials of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) along with Postal Department and Chief General managers of BSNL and MTNL and stated essential steps and methods to smoothen the working between the state government and telecom operators. Not only this, but the department is also ensuring that SIM Cards will be available in Community Service Centres and Post Officers countrywide. This decision will help telecom users, especially during the lockdown period.

Government has Approved Four-Way Revival Plan for BSNL and MTNL

Government has already approved four-way revival package to save the state-owned telecom operators from operational losses. As a part of the revival plan, the government will raise Rs 15,000 crore as sovereign bond. Not only this, but the government is also planning to raise Rs 38,000 in a period of four years through monetisation of assets. Apart from this, the government will also allocate 4G spectrum along with the VRS scheme.

MTNL is Offering Double Data in Broadband Plans

In other news, MTNL is offering double data benefits to its customers on broadband plans. MTNL has marked that the free double data will be valid for one month in Delhi and Mumbai Circle. The decision was made by MTNL to aid in the lockdown period and provide digital users with extra data and encourage them to work from home. The government has already declared lockdown of 21 days, and many organisations have allowed work from home option to its employees as safety measures from the deadly virus.